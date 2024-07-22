U of M to hold on to Eastcliff residence, changing funding source

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents voted on Monday to recommend that the University continue to maintain the historic Eastcliff residence.

The vote came following 18 months of study and review of the residence that is used as a home for university presidents.

The board’s recommendation also included changing much of the funding source to private philanthropy instead of coming from the school’s budget.

The school will partner with the University of Minnesota Foundation to raise money to cover most of the operating and capital expenses as well as for renovations and other capital investments.

The university will cover the remaining operating costs.

Eastcliff has been home to University of Minnesota presidents since 1961. The home was built in 1922 by Edward Brooks Sr. and donated to the school in 1958.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his family have lived in the mansion since mid-2023 while the Governor’s Residence is under renovation.