U of M student reported missing

The University of Minnesota’s Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a student who was last seen over the weekend.

Twenty-year-old Margot Langford, who also is known as River, was last seen Sunday around midnight at Bailey Hall on the St. Paul campus, the department says.

No other information regarding Langford’s disappearance or a physical description was immediately available.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Langford is asked to call 612-624-2677.