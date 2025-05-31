U of M police ask for help finding missing 25-year-old woman

University of Minnesota police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 25-year-old woman.

According to authorities, friends and family have not heard from Amiyah Sherman since Friday morning around 5 a.m.

She was last believed to be in the area of Cleveland Avenue and County Road B2 West. Authorities add that they are concerned for Sherman’s safety.

Sherman is described as 5’01” and 189 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Sherman’s whereabouts, call 911 or the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-7828.