U of M now offering graduates chance to walk across stage

A few months after a University of Minnesota plan for commencement changes led to disappointment from students, a slightly different plan has been announced.

Back in October, the U of M said it would combine the spring commencement celebration into two large ceremonies at Huntington Bank Stadium because the building that hosted many previous graduation ceremonies, 3M Arena at Mariucci, would be closed for renovations.

At that time, the university said it was still finalizing plans, but early indications were that students wouldn’t be able to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas, which angered many and even led to the creation of an online petition that collected more than 8,600 signatures.

However, the university has now offered plans to offer students the chance to still cross a stage.

Online, the U of M says it developed its plans “to allow graduates a variety of options to choose from, giving them flexibility to celebrate their important accomplishment in the way that is most exciting and meaningful to them and their guests.”

It includes the graduate and undergraduate conferral ceremonies on May 12 and 13, respectively, at Huntington Bank Stadium. Additionally, the university says its vendor, MarchingOrder, will contact graduates directly in February to offer a chance to make an appointment for a stage crossing to allow their guests to have a front-row experience and take any pictures or videos of them.

While not during the conferral ceremony, the stage crossings will be at RecWell Field House and Coffman Memorial Union at various times from May 11 through May 13.

Individual colleges and departments are also allowed to host independent ceremonies or events and will send information about those activities directly to graduates.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the university for comment about the plans but hasn’t yet heard back.