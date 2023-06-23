U of M fraternity house damaged by fire, no injuries reported

Minneapolis fire crews responded to a fire at the Sigma Pi fraternity early Friday morning, officials say.

Fire crews arrived at 1027 University Avenue Southeast, near the University of Minnesota campus, shortly after 5 a.m. and found a fire in the walls of a third-floor bedroom.

No injuries were reported and all residents made it out of the building.

Authorities say there was minimum fire extension to the attic space and roof area above the bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.