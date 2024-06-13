U of M approves tuition hike starting in the fall

Students at the University of Minnesota’s campuses will pay more for tuition starting this fall.

The university’s Board of Regents approved the increase for the 2024-25 school year at Thursday’s meeting.

Under the changes, tuition at the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses will increase by 4.5%, while the rate on the Duluth, Crookston and Morris campuses will rise by 1.5%.

With the increases, in-state undergraduate tuition at the campuses will now range from $11,648 (Crookston) up to $15,148 (Twin Cities). Nonresident undergraduate tuition is the same as in-state at the Rochester and Crookston campuses but will rise to $36,296 in the Twin Cities, a 5.5% jump.

Budget documents note that the Twin Cities campus tuition rate ranked 13th among the 18 Big Ten schools before the increase and is expected to remain at that spot after the hike.