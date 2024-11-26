U of M adds temporary fencing to Washington Avenue pedestrian bridge

The University of Minnesota quietly added fencing to the upper deck of the Washington Avenue bridge, the walking and biking level, as a safety precaution for everyone including people dealing with mental health crises.

The fencing, which is an additional barrier from the permanent side railings, was installed last Thursday and Friday. The university estimates the cost for the materials and installation at $75,000.

The school says the fencing will be up for the “foreseeable future.”

The University of Minnesota University Services Vice President Alice Roberts-Davis said the school is working on a long-term solution to improve the safety of the highly traveled bridge.

A full statement from Robert-Davis about the fencing is below:

The University of Minnesota prioritizes the health of our students, faculty, staff and visitors. While we continue to work on funding and approvals needed to implement a long-term solution to enhance the safety of the Washington Avenue Bridge, we have installed temporary fencing on the bridge’s pedestrian deck that creates a barrier between pedestrians and the bridge’s permanent side railings. This should not disrupt access for the 20,000 pedestrians and 7,000 bicyclists who cross the bridge on an average day.



We are grateful for the support of our city, county and state partners as we take this action, particularly Hennepin County, which owns the bridge and needed to approve permits for this fencing. As partners, we all understand the importance of safety on the bridge, and we will continue to explore how we can work together to fund and implement long-term solutions in the future.



Addressing and supporting mental health remains critically important across the University of Minnesota System. For any U of M student, faculty or staff who is struggling with their own mental health or who knows someone who is, the University of Minnesota has resources available to help. Students have access to our 24-hour crisis hotline and drop-in urgent crisis clinic consultations, in addition to regular counseling support. We also offer free and confidential mental health support services to faculty and staff. Additional resources may be found at https://mentalhealth.umn.edu/