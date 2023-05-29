Two women injured in stabbing in Elliot Park neighborhood

Two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing that took place in the Elliot Park neighborhood in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing near 1500 11th Ave. S, but found nobody there when they arrived.

According to authorities, one of the women was found at 16th St. and Chicago Ave. S. She was brought by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC).

A second woman arrived at HCMC in a vehicle.

No arrests have been made, as MPD is currently investigating the situation.