Two semis crash into each other on I-94 in Otter Tail County

Only one driver was injured Wednesday after two semi-trucks crashed into each other, blocking the interstate in Otter Tail County.

Images shared from the Minnesota State Patrol showed the two vehicles, both of which were hauling a trailer, after a crash, showing both twisted and damaged, with one on top of the other.

Luckily, the state patrol said only one driver was injured in the crash, and those injuries are not life-threatening.

Details on how the crash occured were not immediately known, but the state patrol said it happened around 10:20 a.m. when both vehicles were traveling west when one of those semis went off the freeway near the bridge.

According to the State Patrol, the freeway is clear.