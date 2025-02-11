Two people killed in Pine City on Sunday

Firefighters found two people dead in a home fire on Sunday night.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a fire at 10:54 p.m. on the 25000 block of Blackberry Road on Feb. 9. The residence was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, the press release says.

Fire crews at the scene found two people dead inside the residence. The victims have not been identified yet.

Authorities did not say yet what caused the fire, which is under investigation by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.