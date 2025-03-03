Two people in St. Paul police custody after apparent carjacking, kidnapping

St. Paul police took two people into custody after an apparent carjacking and kidnapping on Sunday, police spokeswoman Nikki Muehlhausen said.

The incident was first reported around 1:30 p.m. at Herbert Street and Rose Avenue East, according to Muehlhausen.

Police pursued a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman shortly after the incident was reported, police say. The carjacking victim said their vehicle was taken at gunpoint and the suspects abducted a female victim.

Muehlhausen said police spotted the vehicle being driven by a woman near Seventh Street East and Arcade Street shortly after. A man moved to the driver’s seat and police followed the vehicle when it failed to stop for emergency lights.

The female victim had apparently exited the vehicle before the pursuit began, according to Muehlhausen.

Police engaged in a quick pursuit with the vehicle until it crashed into another vehicle while crossing over Interstate 35E via Maryland Avenue just before 2 p.m., according to Muehlhausen.

Muehlhausen said no injuries have been reported and the 21-year-old man has officially been charged. The incident is currently under investigation.