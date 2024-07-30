Two people evaluated for smoke inhalation from apartment fire in Minneapolis Monday

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a two-story apartment building in South Minneapolis early Monday morning for a fire that was extinguished when they arrived.

MFD says that when firefighters arrived at 3244 Blaisdell Avenue South around 12:53 a.m., they found residents evacuating due to smoke.

Firefighters found evidence of a fire outside an apartment unit door on the third floor, which had been extinguished before they arrived, according to the MFD public information officer.

One adult female and an infant were medically evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

Minneapolis Police were also called to help investigate a possible domestic situation, MFD says. It’s unclear if that is related to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.