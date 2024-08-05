Two families lose their homes following Sunday fire in Woodbury

An investigation is underway into what caused a large fire on Sunday afternoon in Woodbury.

The Red Cross is helping two families who lost their homes after a fire started in Woodbury just after 3 p.m. on Sunday and spread to a neighboring home.

Woodbury Fire Chief Chris Klein says that a fire started in the garage at 3819 Jamestown Curve and spread to the attached home and adjacent neighboring home.

Everyone who lived in the homes were safely evacuated. No one was injured.

Woodbury Fire said that six fire agencies and Lakeview EMS helped them put out the fires.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Klein says it’s not suspicious.