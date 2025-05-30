Two EagleCam eaglets banded, returned to nest in good health

After successfully hatching earlier this year, two eaglets born to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam couple have been banded and let back into the nest.

Video Courtesy: MN DNR

On May 16, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources went up to the nest and retrieved the two bald eagle chicks to place bands on them and perform a health evaluation on them.

According to the DNR, both eaglets were determined to be girls, whose feet are typically larger than those of their male counterparts. Both chicks appeared to be in good health.

Credit: MN DNR Credit: MN DNR Credit: MN DNR Credit: MN DNR Credit: MN DNR

“Banding is very important for the following of bald eagles and other birds,” DNR Nongame Wildlife Program Outreach Specialist Lori Naumann said. “It gives us important information for making studies of dispersal and migration and social structure and life-span and survival rate of birds in the United States.”

Naumann says the bands have captured some incredible findings, including a 38-year-old eagle that was hit in Montana, which was originally banded in Bemidji, MN. The typical lifespan for a bald eagle is about 20 years.

Banding is also a harmless process; the metal band is big enough to allow the eagle’s foot to grow without stunting its growth, but small enough to ensure it won’t fall off or hinder its movement.

The eaglets are now close to fledging, which means they will soon leave the nest and begin flying around tree branches. While strong enough to fly, they will still need to rely on their parents to keep them fed and will stick close to the nest.

Afterwards, eaglets will be grown enough to fly off on their own, though they won’t sport the signature white feather bald eagle look until they

While not aggressive — unless you’re a mallard duck, that is — the EagleCam couple have been a bit shy of the cameras this season, and ultimately decided not to lay eggs in the nest where the EagleCam was.

Naumann says the DNR will be keeping the camera in the same location, with the hopes that they will decide to nest in the location next year. Bald eagles do alternate between nests, but there is no guarantee the eagles will return to either nest.

“We don’t have any control over what wild animals do, right?” Naumann said.