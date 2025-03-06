Two carjacking suspects escape custody in Minneapolis; all now arrested

According to Minneapolis Police, three suspects believed to be involved in a carjacking attempted to flee police, two of whom after they had been arrested.

According to Minneapolis police, the incident began at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday near 30th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North.

There, police said a Minneapolis Public School employee said they were held at gunpoint and had their car stolen.

Over an hour later, around 9:45 a.m., the stolen vehicle was spotted by police. Police tried to stop the car, but they drove away, crashing into a fire hydrant near Oak Park Avenue and Logan Avenue.

Police say all three suspects got out of the car and attempted to run away. Two were arrested near the crashed car, while the third was arrested after a “short pursuit.”

The third suspect was taken to Hennepin County Jail, while the other two suspects were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

After being cleared by medical staff, police said they were bringing both suspects into a squad car, securing one suspect with a seatbelt while the other ran from police before they could get him into the vehicle.

Officers said they were able to stop the man quickly after escaping custody. However, the other suspect, who had already been in the patrol car, used the opportunity to escape while officers were trying to apprehend the other escapee.

A search was initiated, with Metro Transit later reporting the suspect had exited a bus near Penn Avenue North and West Broadway. Using camera surveillance, officers tracked him and took the final suspect back into custody.



All three have now been booked into the Hennepin County Jail.