Two beer companies drop sponsorships for free stages at Minnesota State Fair

A couple of stages at the Minnesota State Fair will have new names in 2025.

Leinenkugel’s and August Schell Brewing Co. had sponsored free music venues at the fair for decades, but that run is coming to an end in 2025.

The Leinie Lodge Bandshell will now simply go by the Bandshell, and the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater is now called West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

The Minnesota State Fair said sponsorship agreements typically last one to three years.

“We have been privileged to collaborate with several valued sponsors over many, many years, including Leinenkugel’s and August Schell Brewing Co., whose long-standing support of the State Fair is deeply appreciated,” a fair spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize that companies reassess their budget priorities for a variety of reasons, and we respect that every situation is unique. We extend our sincere gratitude and best wishes to all of our partners as they move forward.”

Leinenkugel’s first sponsored the International Bazaar stage in 1990. It transferred its sponsorship to the Bandshell in 2001.

“Leinenkugel’s will continue to be available at the State Fair this year, and though it is common for brands to shift sponsorships, we’ll continue to show up with various partners at events across Minnesota,” a spokesperson for Molson Coors, the parent company of Leinenkugel’s, said in a statement.

Molson Coors faced backlash last year when it decided to shift production of Leinenkugel’s to Milwaukee, ending a 157-year run at the historic brewery in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

August Schell Brewing Co. began as a sponsor of the Heritage Square stage in 2004 and then sponsored the stage at the Schilling Amphitheater when Heritage Square turned into West End Market in 2014. The brewery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also new in 2025, Summit Brewing Co. will formally append its name to the International Bazaar Stage after sponsoring the venue for years.