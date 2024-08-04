Twins to add Joe Mauer statue outside of Target Field

A Minnesota Twins icon will be forever immortalized outside Target Field.

The team announced that St. Paul native and 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Joe Mauer will have a statue in his honor placed outside Target Field. The statue will go up at a to-be-determined date during the 2025 season.

The announcement was made during an on-field ceremony celebrating Mauer’s Cooperstown induction before Saturday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

“Joe Mauer is a Hall of Fame player and person, and one of the best to ever wear a Minnesota Twins uniform,” said club Executive Chair Joe Pohlad. “Joe is one of us, and we all went along for the ride as the kid from St. Paul earned his rightful place in Cooperstown as the best-hitting catcher in baseball history. The memories he created for a generation of his fellow Minnesotans will always be cherished, and it is only fitting that our ballpark has a permanent celebration of our hometown baseball hero. On behalf of our organization and Twins fans everywhere, we are thrilled to honor Joe Mauer’s legacy with a Target Field statue.”

Throughout his illustrious 15 major league seasons, Mauer won the 2009 American League MVP, was named to the All-Star team six times, earned a Silver Slugger Award five times, earned three Gold Glove Awards and won three batting titles.

The Twins retired his number seven in 2019 and he was inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame in 2023.

Mauer joins Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Carl and Eloise Pohlad, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek and Tom Kelly as the only Minnesota Twins legends to have a statue outside of Target Field.