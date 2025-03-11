Twins Pass ticket packages now on sale for 2025 season

The Minnesota Twins announced that the “Twins Pass” ticket packages for the upcoming season are now on sale.

For the first time ever, the ticket package allows fans to go to all 81 regular season home games at Target Field, including the Home Opener on April 3.

Fans can pay for the full-season package for $324, which is available through April 2. The full-season package equates to about $4 per game and is about $35 of savings over the monthly option, according to the team.

The monthly option is available through April 4 at $59 per month, however the price increases to $69 per month if it’s bought between April 5 and May 5 and increases to $79 per month beginning May 6.

Any purchase of the monthly option ticket package includes a one-time fee of $5.

Anybody with the Twins Pass ticket package can watch a game from any of Target Field’s indoor and outdoor social spaces, excluding club-level access. Fans also have the option to upgrade to a seat location on a game-by-game basis.

