Twins aquire infielder Kody Clemens from Philadelphia Phillies

The Minnesota Twins have announced that they have acquired a new infielder in exchange for cash considerations.

Kody Clemens, formerly of the Philadelphia Phillies, is headed to the Twin Cities, filling in a spot left vacant by infielder Luke Keaschall, who has been placed on the 10-day injured list for a forearm fracture.

Clemens, 28, was designated for release or assignment by the Phillies on April 23 and has gone 0-for-6 with one walk in seven games.

The Houston, Texas native was originally selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Texas at Austin and has hit .197 with 20 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 48 RBI, 22 walks and 45 runs scored in 153 career major league games.

Clemens has played in multiple positions around the diamond, mostly at first base, but has played at second and third and occasionally left field. Clemens will be in uniform, wearing number 18 Saturday when the Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Keaschall was placed on the injured list after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning Friday night during Minnesota’s 11-4 victory over the Angels.