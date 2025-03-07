Twins announce renovated concession areas, ticketless entry and more new upgrades at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins announced a slew of new upgrades at Target Field to improve the overall fan experience for the upcoming season.

One of the biggest upgrades is a market-style, open concessions layout at sections 105 and 109 of the main concourse. The traditional food stands have been replaced with a new open-air, self-serve market totaling 4,400 square feet of renovated spaces, according to the team.

The Twins organization says the new layout increases the number of registers from 29 to 41 and allows fans to get their favorite food and drinks more efficiently. Options in this area include a variety of hot foods, grab-and-go snacks, ice cream, soda and grab-and-go beer coolers.

One of the more advanced features being added this year is the MLB Go-Ahead Entry — an optional, facial authentication-based ticket validation system. Fans with tickets to a Twins home game can register for the program on the MLB Ballpark app and walk directly into Target Field without stopping to scan tickets.

Fans who wish to use the Go-Ahead Entry at Target Field can do so at a designated lane at Gates 3, 6, 29 and 34, the team says.

The club has also upgraded its point-of-sale technology at all concessions and premium seating locations with the MyVenue system. The team describes MyVenue as a fast, intuitive and user-friendly technology that allows fans to quickly and easily make their food and beverage purchases.

The Twins have also partnered with American Tower to deliver a ballpark-wide upgrade to 5G via a distributed antenna system (DAS). Once completed, the cellular network coverage will be expanded by 82% within Target Field and will be upgraded to a 5G system for all three major mobile network carriers, according to the team.

DAS infrastructure work began in January and is expected to be completed in September.

“A hallmark of the Pohlad family’s ownership is their continued investment in, and enhancement of, Target Field to ensure our ballpark continues to evolve and provide the best possible fan experience,” said Twins Senior Vice President of Operations Matt Hoy. “This offseason has been no different, with several upgrades – both visible and behind the scenes – that modernize key aspects, markedly improve guest convenience and comfort, and elevate the overall quality of a day or evening spent at Target Field.”

The Twins will host the Houston Astros on April 3 for the Home Opener.