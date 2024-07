The Minnesota Twins will have a free post-game concert following their Sept. 13 game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Grammy-nominated country singer Chris Young will perform after the game ends. First pitch for the game is at 7:10 p.m.

The concert is free for anyone with a ticket to the game, and special VIP tickets are also available which include exclusive field access for the Chris Young concert.

The concert will 75 minutes.