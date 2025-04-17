Twins acquire infielder Jonah Bride from the Marlins

The Minnesota Twins have added a utility player to their roster ahead of their upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves.

The team announced on Wednesday that they acquired infielder Jonah Bride from the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations.

Bride was on the Marlins’ Opening Day roster this year as the designated hitter and went 4-for-40 with two RBI, five walks and three runs scored in 12 games before being designated for release on April 15.

He was originally selected by the Athletics in the 23rd round of the 2018 First-Year-Player Draft and has hit .222 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 54 RBI, 65 walks, one stolen base, 59 runs scored and a .640 OPS in 181 career games.

A 26- and 40-man roster move will be made before Friday night’s game to make room for Bride.

