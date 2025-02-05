Twin pleads guilty to lying to police about driving during fatal buggy crash

A woman accused of lying to police when claiming responsibility for a crash that killed two children has pleaded guilty.

Court documents show Sarah Beth Petersen pleaded guilty to two counts of taking responsibility for a criminal act on Tuesday.

She had been initially facing 16 charges for telling Fillmore County law enforcement that she, not her identical twin sister, had caused a September 2023 crash that killed two children in an Amish buggy.

As previously reported, Sarah Petersen had claimed responsibility for hitting a buggy that had been carrying four children, two of which, 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller, died from their injuries.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Petersen said it had been her who was driving at the time.

However, law enforcement later learned that she may not have been responsible for the incident but instead alleged that her identical twin sister, Samantha Jo Petersen, had caused the crash while having methamphetamine in her system.

Law enforcement uncovered the swap when a witness at the scene described the driver as a woman wearing a Hy-Vee employee shirt. A bodycam worn by a deputy at the scene showed that it had been Samantha Peterson who had been wearing that shirt until she changed it a short time later.

Authorities also said a deputy’s digital recorder in the squad car caught the sisters talking. During that conversation, the criminal complaint states that Samantha Petersen said, “I think that one of the guys is on to me, but I don’t really care” and “There’s no way they would ever know the difference between the two of us so they can’t tell.”

Additionally, Samantha Petersen reportedly told a human resources member at Hy-Vee that she “just killed two Amish people” and added that she was high on meth.

When asked why Sarah Peterson would take the fall for her twin, the employee replied that it was likely because Samantha took care of her Sarah’s children while she was in prison and the twin may feel the need to return the favor.

Charging documents also state that Samantha Petersen had used her phone to search, “What happens if you get in an accident with an Amish buggy and kill two people,” “how to lock an iPhone cops have,” and “if you hit a buggy and kill two people are you going to prison?”

Sarah Petersen’s sentencing is scheduled for March 31. As part of the plea agreement, state prosecutors agreed to recommend a downward dispositional departure that would result in a sentence of up to four years of probation.