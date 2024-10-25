Twin Cities celebrity chef Justin Sutherland arrested for violating no-contact order

Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland was arrested for violating the terms of a no-contact order on Thursday.

Just after 3 p.m., a St. Paul police officer saw Sutherland at the Target on University Avenue with a woman who the officer believed had an active domestic no-contact order in place prohibiting him from being near her.

Sutherland and the woman then got into a vehicle and went to the Spirit Halloween across Hamline Avenue. Law enforcement confirmed the order was active and went inside the store, where they took Sutherland into custody without incident.

He was brought to the Ramsey County Jail and booked for gross misdemeanor of violating the domestic abuse no-contact order.

Earlier this week, Sutherland pleaded guilty to making threats against his girlfriend in a case stemming from a June fight.