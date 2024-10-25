Twin Cities celebrity chef Justin Sutherland arrested for violating no-contact order
Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland was arrested for violating the terms of a no-contact order on Thursday.
Just after 3 p.m., a St. Paul police officer saw Sutherland at the Target on University Avenue with a woman who the officer believed had an active domestic no-contact order in place prohibiting him from being near her.
Sutherland and the woman then got into a vehicle and went to the Spirit Halloween across Hamline Avenue. Law enforcement confirmed the order was active and went inside the store, where they took Sutherland into custody without incident.
He was brought to the Ramsey County Jail and booked for gross misdemeanor of violating the domestic abuse no-contact order.
Earlier this week, Sutherland pleaded guilty to making threats against his girlfriend in a case stemming from a June fight.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.