Tuna cans in Minnesota recalled for risk of rare bacterial infection

Trader Joe’s tuna cans sold in Minnesota are being recalled by Tri-Union Seafoods, who say their cans are at risk of being infected with clostridium botulinum.

The voluntary recall is being done out of “an abundance of caution,” according to the FDA, which said the supplier was notified that its “easy open” pull tab lid had encountered a manufacturing defect.

The defect reportedly can cause the seal of the cans to break, risking the food to be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Tri-Union Seafoods, which distributes tuna under a variety of labels, reports the recall is affecting states across the country.

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled, and any who are feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention.

At this time, no illness associated with the recall has been reported.

To see if your can of tuna has been part of the recall, CLICK HERE to check the can code.