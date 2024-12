A potential Minnesota millionaire is running out of time to claim a lottery prize.

Tuesday is the final day to claim the $1 million winning ticket sold at the Coborn’s store in Delano.

The ticket was bought as part of the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle, which was held on New Year’s Day of 2024.

If the prize isn’t claimed, the money will go into the state’s general fund. You can check your raffle number HERE.

