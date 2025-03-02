Truck pulled from lake in Douglas County, no injuries reported

Everybody is okay after a truck went through the ice on Lake Victoria Sunday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. Upon their arrival, the occupants were already out of the truck and a towing company was onsite.

Authorities say the driver had driven the truck onto the lake and was able to get 20 feet onto the ice before the front end of the truck broke through. Everyone was able to get out safely and called the towing company.

The truck was removed from the lake and access is now closed to the public.

The ice on the lake was very inconsistent, even being as thin as 3.5 inches in some areas where the truck broke through, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded residents to check the ice conditions before going onto the ice. It also recommended wearing safety gear, such as ice picks and life jackets, and having a plan in place in case you fall through the ice.