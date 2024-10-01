Truck driver dies at Eagan Coca-Cola facility

Eagan police say they are investigating the death of a truck driver at a Coca-Cola bottling facility on Monday.

Officers were called to the Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling facility in Eagan for a medical incident.

Police said 69-year-old Jesse Charles Murdock, a truck driver for Taylor Trucking, was working alone on a semi-trailer when an unspecified accident occurred.

While they did not specify what the accident was, police said Murdock received a fatal injury as a result and died.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Minnesota State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Inspector assisting police with their investigation.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has asked Reyes Coca-Cola Facility for a comment on the situation and we will update this article when they respond.