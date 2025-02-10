Tributes pour in for Hastings School Board member

Family and friends of a Hastings School Board member are mourning after her sudden death over the weekend.

According to family members, Jenny Wiederholt-Pine died Saturday at the age of 44.

Wiederholt-Pine had served on the board since 2023, and her current term was scheduled to end on Jan. 1, 2029. She and her family are owners of the Wiederholt’s Supper Club in Miesville.

A former high school classmate posted on Facebook that she was an exceptional athlete, teammate, friend and “someone who is one of one.”

Former Super Bowl champion Ben Utecht, who graduated with Wiederholt-Pine, says it’s a “shock and a loss” and that “she was a wonderful woman and leader.”

Wiederholt-Pine leaves behind a husband and three children. Her cause of death hasn’t been released.