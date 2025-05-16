Tribal communities in MN get nearly $30 million in federal grants for affordable housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday announced over $90 million in federal Indian Housing Block Grants for tribes across the Midwest. HUD awarded $1.1 billion in Indian Housing Block funding nationally.
The grants help provide affordable housing in Tribal communities.
Midwestern states that received grants included Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Minnesota Tribal communities received nearly $30 million:
- Bois Forte Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $1,255,552
- Fond Du Lac Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $6,007,391
- Grand Portage Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $530,444
- Leech Lake Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $6,547,235
- Lower Sioux Indian Community: $448,182
- Mille Lacs Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $2,307,885
- Prairie Island Indian Community: $110,560
- Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians: $5,988,919
- Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community: $234,614
- Upper Sioux Community: $461,240
- White Earth Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $5,105,772
You can find the full list of grant recipients here.