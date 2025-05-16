Tribal communities in MN get nearly $30 million in federal grants for affordable housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday announced over $90 million in federal Indian Housing Block Grants for tribes across the Midwest. HUD awarded $1.1 billion in Indian Housing Block funding nationally.

The grants help provide affordable housing in Tribal communities.

Midwestern states that received grants included Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Minnesota Tribal communities received nearly $30 million:

Bois Forte Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $1,255,552

Fond Du Lac Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $6,007,391

Grand Portage Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $530,444

Leech Lake Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $6,547,235

Lower Sioux Indian Community: $448,182

Mille Lacs Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $2,307,885

Prairie Island Indian Community: $110,560

Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians: $5,988,919

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community: $234,614

Upper Sioux Community: $461,240

White Earth Band, Minnesota Chippewa Tribe: $5,105,772

