Train bridge collapses near U.S. and Canada border; no injuries reported by officials

A train bridge near the U.S. and Canada border has collapsed near Fort Frances, Ontario according to KSTP’s sister station WDIO.

The Five Miles Bridge, also known as the Rainy River Rail Lift Bridge, collapsed on Thursday. The city of Fort Frances confirmed the incident, saying no injuries had been reported.

Courtesy: Rainy Lake Property Owners Association

The city said it is continuing to monitor the situation and asked boaters and lakegoers to avoid the area if possible and to use caution.

A reason for the bridge collapse has not been reported at this time.