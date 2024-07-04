Two people were injured late Wednesday afternoon after a tractor ran over one person and drove into two cars and a camper trailer.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to Shirley’s Park 17434 Lakeside Road in New Ulm after receiving multiple 911 calls for a person being run over by a tractor.

According to their initial investigation, the sheriff’s office found that a 57-year-old man was operating an Allis Chalmers loader tractor for tree removal. The driver was standing in front of the right rear tractor tire when the vehicle jumped into forward gear running the man over.

The tractor, without an operator, then moved forward hitting a nearby camper trailer and a 2018 Chevy Equinox and then a 2014 Equinox. Another person at the scene, a 72-year-old woman from Texas, was injured when an unknown object struck her, causing minor injuries.

The man who was run over was transported by air ambulance from the scene, his condition is unknown at this time by authorities. The Sheriff’s PffoceThere were no witnesses to the initial incident of his injuries

The sheriff’s office said major damage was caused to the 2018 Equinox while the camper trailer and 2014 Equinox received minor damage.

The investigation is ongoing.