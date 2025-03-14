Total lunar eclipse on display Friday morning

If you weren’t able to see the moon overnight, check out the video above to see a rare, total lunar eclipse.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer Nate Bergeson was out overnight getting a video of the moon. Although he couldn’t zoom in quite as close as the video taken at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, it was still quite a view!

A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth and moon align so the moon passes into Earth’s shadow, and a total lunar eclipse happens when the entire moon falls within the darkest part of the shadow, which is called the umbra, according to NASA.

Once the moon is in the umbra, it looks red and orange in color, which cause these types of lunar eclipses to sometimes be called Blood Moons.

The eclipse began just before 11 p.m. CT and ended around 5 a.m. If you were able to take photos or videos of the moon and the eclipse, you can share them with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by CLICKING HERE.