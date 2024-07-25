Top golfers, enthusiasts gather in Blaine as 3M Open gets underway

The event draws top golfers and spectators to Blaine, where city officials estimate roughly $50 million is brought into the local economy.

The annual 3M Open is now underway in Blaine, bringing some of the sport’s top golfers, as well as fans, to the city.

The event, which attracts roughly 150 top golfers, has an estimated $50 million economic impact in the region.

Round One got underway at 6:50 a.m. Thursday and the tournament runs through Sunday. Tickets are still available and start around $80.

There are some parking restrictions around the golf course, but there is parking available at the National Sports Center. There’s also hands-on entertainment for fans, such as putting.

Anyone attending the event this weekend will want to stock up on sunscreen and water, as temperatures are expected to reach 90, and conditions will be humid.