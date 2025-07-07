Toddler in critical condition after near-drowning in apartment complex pool

A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after nearly drowning in an apartment complex pool on Sunday, Woodbury police said.

First responders were called to Valley Creek Apartments, on Century Circle, for a report of a 2-year-old who was found underwater in the clubhouse’s pool around 3 p.m. When authorities got to the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the girl.

First responders continued CPR and were able to get the girl’s heartbeat and breathing to return, police said. The girl was brought to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.