Toddler among 3 injured in 2 separate, overnight shootings in south Minneapolis

The shootings happened late Sunday night - not only were they minutes apart, but also just blocks apart on the city's south side.

Minneapolis police say a toddler is among the three people who are fighting for their lives after two, separate shootings happened within 30 minutes of each other in south Minneapolis late Sunday night.

The first one happened around 9:30 p.m. in an alley near East 29th Street and South Cedar Avenue.

Witnesses told investigators that a man dressed in all dark clothing approached a car with the mother and toddler inside and started shooting.

“The child was struck two times in the face. However, by the grace of God, the child is stable at this time,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

O’Hara says the mother, who was also shot, drove to Children’s Hospital. She was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and is said to be in critical condition.

Police say they believe this was a targeted attack, though they aren’t sure if it was a case of mistaken identity.

Roughly 20 minutes after that shooting, police say a man in his 30s was shot inside a home on 16th Avenue south near East 28th Street.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is said to e in stable but critical condition.

Currently, Minneapolis police say they don’t believe the shootings are related.

No arrests have been made in either incident.