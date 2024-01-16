Tip-off party celebrating Big Ten Basketball Tournament being held Tuesday evening

A tip-off party for this year’s upcoming Big Ten Basketball Tournament is happening Tuesday evening.

Minnesota Sports and Events will host the event, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Tom’s Watch Bar.

The event is an early celebration for the men’s and women’s Big Ten basketball tournaments, which will be held at Target Center.

The women’s tournament is scheduled for March 6-10, while the men’s tournament will run March 13-17.

CLICK HERE for women’s tournament information and HERE for details on the men’s tournament. Tickets for both tournaments are also available – CLICK HERE for women’s tickets and HERE for men’s.