Tip leads investigators to expand search for Jodi Huisentruit to Winsted, Minnesota

The search for a missing Iowa news anchor has expanded into south-central Minnesota.

As initially reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL, the website Find Jodi reported that investigators from Mason City, Iowa, recently searched an area in Winsted, Minnesota — about an hour west of Minneapolis — following a lead.

Chief Jeff Brinkley of the Mason City Police Department confirmed the news in a statement, which reads:

“MCPD recently worked with Minnesota law enforcement officials to follow-up on a lead in Winsted. MCPD continues to receive, evaluate, and follow-up on information it receives related to Jodi Huisentruit’s disappearance on a regular basis. Information gleaned from this effort will be used in the ongoing investigation. At this time, there is no additional information for public release. We do want to encourage anyone with information about Jodi’s disappearance to contact MCPD or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.”

Jodi Huisentruit went missing on June 27, 1995, while on her way to work in the morning. Police concluded, due to evidence collected at the scene, that Huisentruit had been abducted. She hasn’t been seen since.

Caroline Lowe of findjodi.com said the move is the “first active movement we’ve seen in the case in some time.”

“So it intrigued us,” she said, “…and we don’t know what to make of it. We’ve been through many, many searches before in almost 30 years. For her family, it’s year after year of not knowing.”

Earlier this year, on the 29th anniversary of her disappearance, friends, family, and activists gathered in Mason City to honor her. During that event, Patty Wetterling, whose son had been abducted in 1989, spoke.

“It is hard to believe that it has now been almost 30 years since we last had a chance to talk with, hug, or share a laugh with our dear sister, aunt, and friend. None of us could have imagined when this first happened that we would still be here now waiting for answers and for justice to be served in her case,” she said.

If you know anything about what happened to Jodi, you can reach out to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.