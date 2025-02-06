Tickets go on sale for NCHC Frozen Faceoff at Xcel Energy Center

Get ready, hockey fans; tickets for the 2025 Frozen Faceoff are now available.

For the final time, the NCHC championship tournament will be held at Xcel Energy Center on March 21 and 22. Starting with the 2026 tournament, the NCHC will be moving its playoffs entirely to campus sites.

On Thursday, single-day-session, all-day-session and discounted student tickets went on sale.

Single-day-session packages allow fans to buy tickets to only one day of the tournament, while the all-session package consists of tickets for both days and all three Frozen Faceoff games.

The NCHC is also offering special ticket pricing for students of NCHC member schools, with single-session tickets available for $25 and all-session ticket packages available for $45. For more information on how to purchase student tickets, contact your school’s athletic ticket office.

On March 21, the first semifinal begins at 4 p.m. and the second game starts at 7:30 p.m. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. for the championship game on March 22.

Attendees also have the chance to see the Minnesota Wild play on March 22 at 1 p.m. before the title game. Click here for tickets.

On March 20, team practices for the four teams will be open to the public at Xcel Energy Center and the NCHC Fan Skate will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. NCHC Fan Fest, which features interactive games, food, drinks, music and more, will also be held before the games both days at Smorgie’s Bar.