Ticketing, towing begins in Minneapolis following parking restriction adjustment period

Minneapolis residents will now need to adhere to new parking restrictions or risk having their vehicle be ticketed or towed.

Monday, tow truck drivers were seen hauling vehicles that were parked illegally. City leaders told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Tuesday that 153 vehicles had been towed so far, and 934 tickets issued.

The ticketing and towing began after an adjustment period.

Over the weekend, warnings were issued instead of tickets after the restrictions started last Thursday.

Through Sunday, city officials said 710 warnings had been issued.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the restriction bans parking on even-numbered sides of non-snow emergency routes. The restriction was put in place due to first responders needing more room to move through some streets.

So far, the city of Minneapolis has seen more than 52 inches of snow so far this winter.

The winter parking restrictions will end by April 1, according to city leaders.