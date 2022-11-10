Thursday marks 47 years since Edmund Fitzgerald sinking

Thursday, the beacon at Split Rock Lighthouse will once again be lit to honor those who died during the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

2022 marks the 47th year since the sinking, which claimed the lives of all 29 crewmembers who were on board.

The lighthouse will be closed temporarily at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while the names of the crewmembers are read to the tolling of a ship’s bell.

This is the only time the lighthouse is lit up. After the ceremony, visitors will be able to tour the lighthouse.

The ship sank during a storm on the lake as it was headed to a Detroit steel mill. Gordon Lightfoot later recorded a song about the ship’s journey and demise.

