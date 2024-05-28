Three injured in Morrison County ATV crash

Three people were injured after an ATV rolled Tuesday night.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said that, at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, its deputies responded to an ATV accident six miles east of Buckman in Morill Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 53-year-old was driving an ATV in a field near 93rd Street when the vehicle entered a mud puddle. MCSO said that after entering this puddle, the driver lost control of the ATV and it rolled. Authorities said the driver and two other passengers, a 44-year-old and a 19-year-old, suffered “unknown” injuries as a result.

The driver was transported by North Air Care to North Memorial Hospital, while the passengers were transported by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital. MCSO said no one was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and the case remains under investigation.