Thousands still without power as more severe storms are forecast

Power restoration in the Twin Cities is expected to be completed on Thursday, as thousands of customers still lack electricity.

Xcel Energy estimates that Monday and Tuesday’s storms knocked out the power to 250,000 homes and businesses. At that time, Excel Energy estimated that most of its customers would have their power back by Thursday.

On Wednesday, Xcel Energy reported that around 90% of its Minnesota customers impacted by the power outages had their power restored. By 7 a.m., Thursday, Xcel reported 472 outages were still in effect, impacting over 3,700 customers across the region.

While steady improvements have been made in restoring power, some residents have gone days without electricity, requiring assistance from generators and the goodwill of neighbors, friends and family.

The power outages may not be over, either.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is forecasting another round of severe storms on Thursday afternoon, which may cause further issues in completing power restoration.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has contacted Xcel Energy about when they hope to have electricity restored and whether they predict Thursday’s weather forecast will hinder their efforts.

We will report back with their response when we receive it.

