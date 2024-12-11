This is just a drill: Prairie Island to practice nuclear incident exercise Wednesday

Residents in Prairie Island and its surrounding communities should not panic if they see a large number of Minnesota and Wisconsin authorities in the area throughout the day Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says multiple agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be simulating an emergency at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant.

The annual event is done each year in case an emergency event does actually happen and ensures agencies know what to do to create an efficient and effective response to the situation.

The department said there is no reason for residents to be alarmed should they see emergency responders in action.