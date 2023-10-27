Third Avenue Bridge to reopen on Saturday following celebration of improvements

A celebration marking the reopening of the Third Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi River is set to happen on Saturday.

The bridge has been closed since January 2021 as construction crews worked to widen the pathways on both sides, preserve the historic bridge, improve safety and walkability, and upgrade walking facilities on and approaching the bridge.

The celebration is happening on the bridge approach near Second Street Southeast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After the reopening event, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) plans to open the Highway 65/Third Avenue Bridge to buses, vehicles, and all users as soon as 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The public is welcome to the celebration, which will include family-friendly activities like pumpkin painting, neighborhood-hosted games, free children’s books, music, lawn games, and the chance to get up close to construction vehicles. A food truck will also be on site.

