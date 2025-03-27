Theft case for stolen yard signs against wife of DFL candidate dismissed

A felony theft case against the wife of a former DFL candidate for the state House of Representatives has been dismissed, according to court records.

The reason given by the Douglas County Attorney’s Office was “prosecutorial discretion.” The dismissal notes that the alleged theft is being referred to the Alexandria City Attorney’s Office for further consideration.

Wendy Hoff was charged with one count of theft. Judd Hoff ran to represent District 12B and was charged with aiding and abetting theft and receiving stolen property.

Alexandria Police were called in July for a report of stolen signs for the Interlachen Bazaar, whose organizer said 11 total signs valued at $422 were missing. Police said they then found multiple sign thefts had been reported in the Alexandria area since July 10, including ones for Adams REMAX Realty and “No Parking” signs from a local business.

RELATED: Over 240 stolen signs recovered in Alexandria

Court documents add that Wendy Hoff’s vehicle was seen on security video stopping at homes and taking down signs for Josh Owen, an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

During a search of the Hoff home, police say piles of signs were found in their backyard, including ones for the Interlachen Bazaar, Art in the Park, REMAX, Randy Fischer Realty, Josh Owen, Donald Trump, Michelle Fischbach and Steve Boyd. Police said some of the signs were covered in black paint and had been repainted as campaign signs for Hoff. In all, the value of the approximately 240 signs found in the yard was more than $1,500, and the total damages were estimated at nearly $5,000.

Judd Hoff is scheduled to have a hearing for this case on Aug. 14.