The Offspring announces tour, Target Center stop

On Monday, the punk rock band The Offspring announced the North American leg of their worldwide tour for 2025, which includes a stop in Minneapolis at Target Center.

The “SUPERCHARGED” tour kicks off in the U.S. on July 11 in West Palm Beach. The Offspring will play at Target Center on Aug. 15.

The tour features two other well-known bands as special guests: Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory. Both bands will be part of the entire tour.

There are two presales for the Minneapolis date. The first is Tuesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. for Citi cardmembers. Artist presale starts the next day, Wednesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. General tickets will be available on March 7 at 10 a.m.

The Offspring released their latest album, “SUPERCHARGED,” in October 2024. It was their 11th studio album.