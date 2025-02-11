The Dock in Stillwater and Paulie’s in Maple Grove are closing

The Dock, located in Stillwater, will close Feb. 23.

The restaurant, on the St. Croix River, has been open since the 1980s originally as “the Dock Cafe,” before having to close for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dock Cafe reopened under new management in 2022 and became the Dock.

Meanwhile, in Maplewood, the restaurant Paulie’s will also close on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

A press release sent out on Friday announced the restaurant’s closure and special deals.

On Feb. 14 and 15, couples can get a four-course meal for $90, and every Sunday until the restaurant closes, and a special deal for service industry employees who will get 10% off by showing proof of employment.