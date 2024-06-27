The disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit remains a mystery 29 years later

On June 27, 1995, 27-year-old Jodi Huisentruit went missing while on her way to work at KIMT-TV, believed to have been abducted.

Now, 29 years later, her case remains open and unsolved, with no one being arrested or charged in connection to her disappearance. Investigators have previously said there was evidence of a struggle at her apartment.

“It is hard to believe that it has now been almost 30 years since we last had a chance to talk with, hug, or share a laugh with our dear sister, aunt, and friend,” Huisentruit’s family wrote in a statement on findjodi.com. “None of us could have imagined when this first happened that we would still be here now waiting for answers and for justice to be served in her case.”

Despite nearly three decades passing, efforts to discover what happened to Huisentruit are still ongoing, including a $100,00 reward for finding her remains being set up this year. Efforts like this, among others, have not gone unnoticed by Huisentruit’s family, who are grateful for the community’s support in solving this mystery.

“Your support means the world to us, and we cannot thank you enough. There are not enough words to express our sincere gratitude to the FindJodi team and the work they have done and continue to do to keep Jodi’s story alive and the case active.”

As part of the anniversary, FindJodi will host a gathering in Mason City at 11 a.m. to remember Jodi and appeal for information to help solve her disappearance. The gathering will be in front of the KIMT-TV studios and include remarks from Patty Wetterling and a message from Husentruit’s family.

If you know anything about what happened to Jodi, you can contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636. You can also provide information to Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us.