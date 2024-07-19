The Black Crowes out of Yacht Club Festival; show will go on

While the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival is ready to go this weekend, its musical line-up has changed.

In a post made on X, formerly Twitter, Friday morning, the Minnesota Yacht Club announced that The Black Crowes would not be making an appearance at the festival due to a sickness in the band.

The Yacht Club has updated its schedule due to The Black Crowes’ absence.

Due to illness in the band, The Black Crowes will not be appearing at Minnesota Yacht Club this weekend. The band apologizes to their fans for any inconvenience.



The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival is expected to draw 60,000 people to St. Paul despite recent flooding at the riverfront venue.

This is the inaugural year for the music festival, which will hold 19 concerts over two days, featuring big-name stars such as Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The shows are happening on two outdoor stages at Harriet Island, but organizers say there is no on-site parking and attendees should park downtown and then walk over the bridge.

